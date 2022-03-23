Hampshire woman frustrated by string of fake fines
Published
A woman has been given compensation after receiving more than a dozen fines for using a tunnel that she says she has never driven through.
Susan Woodhead, from Andover in Hampshire, started getting Unpaid Toll Charge Notices from TT2 Ltd in December 2021 for using the Tyne Tunnel, 300 miles away from her home.
Cameras at the tunnel entrance misread her number plate due to the position of a bolt, reading a C as a G.
TT2 Ltd has since given her £100.
In January, the BBC learned that more than 11,100 fines issued to drivers for non-payment of Tyne Tunnel toll fees had been cancelled in the previous two months.
Most were rescinded due to mitigating circumstances or operator TT2 "upholding a higher than usual level of appeals" to help customers, it said.
Ms Woodward says police initially told her to ignore the first letter, that she received on 3 December 2021, but the following day she received two more in the post.
She returned to her local police station where an officer suggested her number plate had been cloned. The incident was registered on a national database.
Ms Woodhead said: "I knew I'd never been there, I knew I was in Winchester because I was at work on those dates. I am an acupuncturist and I could have produced the person who was with me on my treatment couch."
Further fines followed, each threatening bailiffs and court action for non-payment.
Ms Woodhead notified the DVLA and after repeated calls to TT2 Ltd set about writing to them.
'Slightly Kafkaesque'
She said: "This was before Christmas, I had to queue up in the post office. It was slightly Kafkaesque, because I knew it wasn't me but the difficulty was in proving it wasn't me."
She received a letter from TT2 Ltd saying she would be taken off their system and that she would "hear no more about it", but another six arrived in January.
The company requested proof of police involvement on letter-headed paper and eventually she was told about the cameras misreading the number plate.
Ms Woodhead received compensation after getting in touch with the regulatory authority.
TT2 Ltd has been approached for comment about her case.
The company said 66,181 UTCNs were issued in December, down from 73,846 in November, and 11,152 appeals upheld.
Its current rolling average of successful appeals is 43%.
South Shields Labour MP Emma Lewell-Buck has previously had a meeting with TT2 Ltd at which it agreed to introduce independent oversight of appeals and complaints and set up a financial hardship scheme for those unable to pay the fine.
