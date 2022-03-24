Fareham rape: Footage released of man after woman attacked
- Published
Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace.
The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday.
He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western Way.
Hampshire Constabulary said it wanted to talk to the man captured on CCTV, as well as four other people who could be "key witnesses".
The woman's attacker is described as a bearded man, aged between his 20s and 40s, with a slim build and about 5ft 11in tall.
Hampshire Constabulary has released CCTV images of a man seen walking past Fareham Fire Station towards a small alleyway.
Images taken from CCTV also show a woman sitting in the alleyway smoking, two men walking towards the fire station and a man walking past the alleyway.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may recognise these people as they believe they may have seen the woman's attacker.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.