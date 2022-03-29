Southampton's old Toys R Us site set for revamp as plans agreed
- Published
Plans to redevelop the site once home to a Toys R Us shop have been approved by councillors.
The existing building off the Western Esplanade in Southampton is set to be demolished to make way for 603 flats, shops and restaurants.
The proposals for four new buildings of between seven and 25 storeys were agreed by councillors earlier.
A fifth building of up to eight storeys has also been proposed but its use will be determined at a later stage.
The plans are for build-to-let flats, which would only be available for private rent and not for purchase.
Packaged Living, which tabled the proposals, said the development would have "far-reaching benefits" for the city by boosting the local economy and providing new homes.
Residents group City of Southampton Society raised some concerns over the lack of affordable homes and the impact of the scheme on traffic.
Some councillors also voiced fears over the size of the proposed flats and the lack of affordable homes.
But the council's planning officers said it had no objections and agreed the scheme was "compliant" to policy and would create a "distinctive gateway".
A promenade from the railway station to the waterfront will also be created.
Councillors at Southampton City Council passed the plans four votes to three, with the final decision delegated to the authority's head of planning once final agreements with the developers are finalised.
All 100 Toys R Us stores closed in the UK in 2018 after it fell into administration.
The closed superstore is currently being used to store donations for Ukraine.
