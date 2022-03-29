Fareham: Police renew appeal over 'stranger rape' probe
Police investigating what has been described as "a stranger rape" are renewing their calls for help in identifying a man.
A 22-year-old woman was approached by a man in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday 19 March.
She was then attacked on a footbridge over Western Way, police said.
Det Ch Insp Roger Wood from Hampshire Constabulary confirmed the rapist was unknown to the victim.
He said cases of what he called "stranger rape" were "incredibly rare".
The suspect was first seen passing in front of the nearby fire station and was then captured on CCTV by Aldi supermarket in West Street.
Mr Wood said the man and the victim had "crossed paths".
The suspect was then seen to stop near the supermarket before turning back to follow the victim, police said.
The force is urging people to help identify the man captured on CCTV.
The woman's attacker is described by police as a bearded man, aged somewhere between 20 and 40, with a slim build and about 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall.
