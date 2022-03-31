Southampton murder arrest woman released under investigation
A woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found dead at a property has been released under investigation.
Slawomir Robert Turek, 43, was found in Mansel Road West in Southampton at about 06:10 BST on Wednesday.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 49-year-old woman from Southampton had been released pending further inquiries.
Officers have been making house visits since Mr Turek's body was found.
