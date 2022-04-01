Castle plans branded a 'millionaires' playground'
The planned development of a derelict castle has been branded a "millionaires' playground".
East Cowes Town Council (ECTC) voted unanimously against turning Norris Castle into a luxury, five-star hotel at a meeting on Thursday.
The Grade I listed building, which borders Queen Victoria's Osborne House estate on the Isle of Wight, has lain empty for decades.
Plans for the £107m revamp were submitted last month.
Developer Norris Castle Estate Group wants to transform the building, which is on Historic England's Heritage at Risk register, into a 74-room hotel.
It is also proposing to build 120 homes on the neighbouring Springhill Estate, to ensure the viability of the development, with local people given first choice to buy them.
But concerns have been raised about the plans regarding the proposed access to the site via East Cowes Esplanade and increased traffic with the overdevelopment of greenfield sites.
'Millionaires' playground'
ECTC councillor Cameron Palin said while he was supportive of protecting and restoring the castle, he was concerned the plans could cause long-lasting damage.
Mr Palin questioned the viability of the scheme: "They want to access Norris Castle and Springhill via our Esplanade. This is so they can access their multi-million-pound apartments, billionaire homes and the luxury spa you and I will never get a look at, let alone use.
"They will destroy the estate and turn it into a millionaires' playground. I cannot support this application at all."
Martha James, of Plan Research, ECTC's planning consultant, advised the town council to object to all but two of the proposals.
Mrs James questioned the lack of detail and said she did not think the Isle of Wight Council would be supportive of the application, as it currently stood, unless there were major changes.
The public can comment on the full plans until 8 April.
