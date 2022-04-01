Portsmouth fan who headbutted Southampton rival spared jail
A man who headbutted a rival football fan in an unprovoked attack has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Mason Preston, 21, was with a group of Portsmouth supporters when he assaulted a Southampton fan at Basingstoke Railway Station on 5 February.
Victim Sacha Brown fell to the ground and and was knocked unconscious, Portsmouth Crown Court was told.
Preston admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and received a 14-month jail sentence suspended for two years.
He was also given a five-year football banning order and will have to pay Mr Brown £3,000 in compensation.
Edward Hollingsworth, prosecuting, said Mr Brown had been travelling home after watching his team play when he was surrounded by the group of fans as he changed platform.
The barrister said the group were shouting chants and started calling Mr Brown, who was wearing a Southampton jersey, a "scummer".
This is a nickname given by Portsmouth fans to supporters of their south coast rivals Southampton.
Mr Hollingsworth continued: "[Preston] reached out, grabbed the complainant, head-butting him hard, causing him to fall back and hit his head and fall unconscious.
"It was completely unprovoked, the complainant was trying to avoid confrontation and hostility when faced with that mob."
'Ashamed'
Mr Hollingsworth said the defendant had previous convictions dating back to 2018 for common assault and for possession of cannabis and cocaine.
The court was shown mobile phone footage of the group of fans chanting and the attack on Mr Brown.
Howard Barrington-Clark, defending, said Preston, of Nutwick Road in Havant, had shown "genuine remorse" and was "truly shocked and ashamed" by his actions.
Passing sentence, Recorder Simone Levene told Preston: "This was a disgraceful and completely unprovoked piece of mob violence."
