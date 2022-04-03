Teen arrested after moped stolen and officer assaulted in Gosport
- Published
A teenager has been arrested after a moped was stolen and a police officer assaulted.
Police said the officer was hurt while making the arrest in Gosport, Hampshire, earlier.
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody on suspicion of assault and theft after the moped was stolen from Horton Road on Wednesday.
The officer in question was able to remain on duty and an investigation is under way, police added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.