Plans for Isle of Wight beaver return after 400-year absence
Wild beavers could be returning to the Isle of Wight for the first time in more than 400 years.
The aquatic mammals were hunted to extinction in the UK in the 16th Century for their meat and fur.
But ecologists are eager to reintroduce the animals, and have identified the island's Eastern Yar river as possessing a suitable habitat.
A consultation into the project has been launched by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.
The island would join just a handful of places in the UK - including Dorset, London and Scotland - where the paddle-tailed creatures have been released.
Izzie Tween, the trust's beaver recovery project officer, said they would improve the island's environment as it faced challenges from increased pollution, new housing developments and climate change.
She said: "Beavers are known as ecosystem engineers, transforming habitats and creating wetlands that benefit wildlife and people.
"Beavers help reduce downstream flooding, filter out pollution to create cleaner water and create habitats that are advantageous for other species, including otters, water voles, birds, amphibians, insects and breeding fish."
The trust said it wanted to hear feedback from islanders so it can "identify attitudes" towards the plans, before deciding whether or not to apply for the licence it would require from Natural England.
