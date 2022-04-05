Alton stabbing: Drug addict murdered vulnerable woman, court hears
A drug addict stabbed a "vulnerable" woman in the neck before stealing from her and leaving her to bleed to death, a court has heard.
Matthew Reynolds is accused of killing 47-year-old Bonnie Harwood at her home in Alton, Hampshire, on 10 October.
A trial at Winchester Crown Court heard Ms Harwood suffered with health problems and used a mobility scooter, making her a "vulnerable target".
Mr Reynolds, 31,of Pound Gate, Alton, denies murder.
James Newton-Price QC, prosecuting, told the jury that Mr Reynolds had been in financial difficulties caused by drug debts.
He said the defendant was in a state of "inner turmoil" when his mother refused to lend him more than £600 on the day before the killing, leading to him losing his temper and smashing up his bedroom.
Mr Reynolds then arranged to visit Ms Harwood, who he knew through his mother, at her home in Aldersey Fields, the prosecutor said.
Ms Harwood was herself addicted to heroin and crack cocaine, and occasionally sold small amounts of drugs to friends, the court was told.
Mr Newton-Price said the defendant cycled to Ms Harwood's flat in the early hours of the morning and there was a "struggle" when he arrived.
'Abandoned'
"[Mr Reynolds] killed her by stabbing her in the neck, which caused her to collapse and over time to bleed to death on the floor of her living room," the barrister said.
"He abandoned her there, he sought no assistance for her, he left her body to be found by one of her friends who called on her on the Sunday afternoon."
He said there was evidence Mr Reynolds had robbed Ms Harwood of her money and heroin, which he subsequently tried to sell.
Mr Newton-Price said the defendant claimed that he had only been at her flat earlier in the evening.
The trial continues.
