University Hospital Southampton: Visiting suspended amid norovirus outbreak
- Published
A hospital is restricting access to visitors following an outbreak of norovirus.
University Hospital Southampton, which is also experiencing a high number of patients and infections due to the coronavirus, described the move as a "difficult decision".
Visitors will only be permitted "under compassionate, exceptional or other specific circumstances".
The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
Last month the government reported that norovirus outbreaks were increasing in England, particularly in care homes.
