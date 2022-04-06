Hampshire and Isle of Wight: 'Almost all hospital beds full', bosses warn
- Published
Almost all hospital beds in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are full because of rocketing Covid rates and increased demand, hospital bosses have warned.
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, and Isle of Wight NHS Trust have called the situation a "perfect storm".
More than 2,800 NHS staff are believed to be off sick.
Queen Alexandra Hospital and South Central Ambulance Service have already declared "critical incidents".
More than 650 people with Covid are being treated in Hampshire hospitals, more than 2.5 times more than in early January during the peak of winter.
Hampshire, Southampton and Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group said almost half of staff sicknesses were due to Covid.
GP surgeries, NHS 111, Emergency Departments (EDs), mental health services, and community services were also facing "greater pressures than at any point since the first peak of the pandemic".
It said "due to significant and sustained pressures" it would be making "some very difficult decisions to prioritise patients who are most in need of emergency care".
These include:
- People arriving at EDs who do not need emergency care being redirected elsewhere
- Patients with Covid being discharged when they have received all their acute care
- Relatives and carers being asked to help loved ones with ongoing care needs in the short term, once discharged
Dr Derek Sandeman, chief medical officer for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System, said: "If you have a loved one who is in hospital, please help staff to help get them home quickly when they are well enough - even if they are still testing positive for Covid.
"That is enormously important to help us make beds available for those in greatest need."
