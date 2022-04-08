Isle of Wight Norris Castle: Developer defends hotel scheme
Developers planning to turn a derelict castle into a luxury hotel have hit back at claims it would be a "millionaires' playground".
Norris Castle Estate Group (NCEG) wants to convert the 18th Century castle on the Isle of Wight into a 74-room hotel and build 120 homes.
East Cowes Town Council (ECTC) said it would harm the listed building and voted unanimously to oppose the scheme.
NCEG said the proposals were the "only long-term viable option".
The Grade I listed building, which sits on an estate next to Queen Victoria's country home, Osborne House near East Cowes, is on Historic England's Heritage at Risk register.
NCEG estimated the cost of repairing and converting the castle and surrounding buildings into a five-star hotel complex was £107m.
Its proposals also include building 120 homes on the neighbouring Springhill Estate, with local people given first choice to buy them.
Following a public meeting last week where it was dubbed a "millionaires' playground", East Cowes Town Council submitted a 12-page objection letter which said the scheme would "harm the Grade I and II heritage assets".
It also raised concerns about the pricing of the homes and increased traffic.
NCEG director Clynt Wellington said the development should not be "a political football", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We cannot proceed commercially, unless we have a viable solution and have been totally transparent throughout, patiently and professionally responding to every request for additional information, no matter how unreasonable.
"We can do no more and have run out of time, along with the buildings, following 70 years of total neglect in plain sight," he added.
He said the current "patch up and monitor" repairs being undertaken on the building, requested by the Isle of Wight Council and Historic England, were not a long-term solution.
Mr Wellington said it was necessary to maximise the real estate value of the properties so fewer can be built, reducing the harm to the estate.
Isle of Wight Council is due to make a decision on the planning application in May.
