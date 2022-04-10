A35 through New Forest to reopen after bridge works
A major route through the New Forest is set to reopen after being shut for months to allow the construction of a new bridge.
The A35 is expected to reopen to traffic on 11 April.
The 40mph temporary speed limit and the four-way temporary traffic signals will instead remain in place.
The road was closed in January this year as the 113-year-old Holmsley Bridge, which carries the A35, had to be replaced.
Localised traffic management will be in place until the end of June when the £5.5m scheme is expected to be fully completed.
Station Road will instead reopen later in the week as a single lane with two-way temporary traffic signals while drainage works are completed.
The new bridge has been built alongside the existing old steel one.
In the past months traffic was diverted via Brockenhurst and Lymington.
The scheme started during £25m works on the A31 at Ringwood to create a third lane on a 0.6-mile (1km) stretch.
The two sets of road works have prompted New Forest organisations to issue a plea to drivers to stick to the official diversions.
