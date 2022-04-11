Southampton attack: Three arrested over city centre murder attempt
- Published
A man remains in hospital after being seriously injured in an assault in Southampton city centre.
The man, aged in his 20s and from London, was found with potentially life-changing injuries in Above Bar Street in the early hours of Sunday.
A large cordon was put in place at East Park on Sunday morning as police carried out investigation work.
Three males have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, two of whom suffered stab wounds.
'Working through CCTV'
A 21-year-old man from Southampton was treated at hospital for his injuries and is now being questioned by officers.
A 19-year-old man from Fareham suffered a stab wound and will be questioned when he has been discharged from hospital.
A 17-year-old male from Winchester was also held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm as well as attempted murder. He was uninjured and released while inquiries continue.
Det Insp Rich Aston said: "We are working really hard to understand what happened in early hours of Sunday and why these men ended up in an altercation which led to them suffering such serious injuries.
"We are working our way through the city's CCTV cameras and speaking with witnesses and this work will continue while those men remain in hospital."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.