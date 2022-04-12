Cowes Floating Bridge: Ferry's returned delayed after crash
- Published
A troubled chain ferry will be out of action for a further 10 days after it crashed while returning from a safety inspection.
The Isle of Wight's Floating Bridge struck the sea wall at East Cowes last week as it was towed back from Falmouth, breaking two windows.
The council had hoped to have the service running again on Wednesday but said it had been put back to 23 April.
It had been out of service since 7 March for the planned inspection.
Legal mediation
Its return is still subject to the results of a further inspection by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
A launch for foot passengers and cyclists runs while the vessel is out of service. However, vehicles face a 12-mile detour via Newport.
Since it started running in May 2017, the £3.2m ferry has had a catalogue of problems, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars having their bumpers scraped when being driven off the vessel.
Isle of Wight Council has undertaken legal mediation with the firms that built and designed it.
Recent talks, which lasted two days, failed reach a financial settlement. The authority has not ruled out ordering a replacement vessel.
