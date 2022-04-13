Gosport MP in 'senseless' bureaucratic security row
A government body has been accused of "quibbling" over MPs' security after it refused to replace a constituency office door following a break-in.
Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) had "dragged its heels" for four months over the issue.
A man was arrested at the time of the attack last December.
An IPSA spokesman said it would not comment on "specific arrangements".
As Sir David Amess's killer was given a whole-life sentence for murder, Ms Dinenage said his death "underlines how vulnerable" MPs are.
She said: "I would never stop having face-to-face surgeries with my constituents, but equally we need to take steps to look after security and that's why I feel so frustrated to be quibbling over a front door."
Hampshire Constabulary said the man who broke her office door was detained under the Mental Health Act.
The MP said IPSA maintained that as the door leads into a communal area, shared with the Gosport Conservative Association and the Falklands Veterans Foundation, it was not responsible for its replacement.
Ms Dinenage said: "It is senseless, no-one can be in any doubt who is in that office, my face is plastered all over the windows.
"But I'm in London four days a week, I'm more worried about my staff than me."
She said the door had been repaired and was secure but was very difficult to open and shut.
The MP said since speaking out IPSA had offered to pay for half the cost of replacing the door.
A spokesman for IPSA said: "Our usual policy is not to comment on any specific arrangements, we also don't publish any details if they relate to security."
Gosport Conservative Association have not been contacted by IPSA regarding the sharing of any costs.
Branch chairman George McAleese said: "I've not agreed to pay for the other half, I'm waiting to get their proposal, they've not communicated anything with me.
"We're not talking small beer here either."
