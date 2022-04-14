New Cosham fire station plans get go-ahead
Plans for a new fire station have been given the go-ahead.
The fire station in Cosham, Hampshire, will be built on the site of a former printing works with direct access onto the A3 Northern Road.
The building will include staff bedrooms, a gym and a training facility, which includes a practice tower.
Portsmouth City Council approved the plans from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service on Wednesday.
The fire service said the new building would help it "meet modern demands on the service, including catering for larger vehicles and increased training requirements".
The service is getting the new site through a land-swap deal with Portsmouth City Council which owns the freehold on the site.
The swap involves the fire service giving up its current site in Wayte Street, Cosham, in exchange.
