Gosport man arrested after girl, 16, raped in alleyway
A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was raped in an alleyway, police have said.
The teenager was walking along the passageway behind Gosport High Street, between 17:00 and 18:00 BST, on 19 November last year when she was attacked by a man she did not know.
A 42-year-old man from Gosport, Hampshire, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape.
Police said he had since been released while inquiries continue.
Following the attack, Hampshire Constabulary released an e-fit image of a man they wanted to identify.
He was described as white, aged 45 to 50, 5ft 11ins tall, of large build and with long grey and brown hair.
