Burst water pipe in Gosport causes Fareham Road closure
A burst water pipe resulted in a main road in Hampshire being closed.
Fareham Road in Gosport was flooded due to a leak in the early hours between Cunningham Drive and Wych Lane.
Posting on Facebook, Hampshire Constabulary said: "This is a major route in and out of Gosport so please avoid the area if possible, as traffic is backing up."
Portsmouth Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it would fix the problem as soon as possible.
