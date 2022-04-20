Isle of Wight: New plans for Yarmouth Fort Victoria Pier
Plans to revamp a historic pier and the nearby area have been unveiled.
A shellfish and fish landing processing facility as well as a shop and a restaurant could be built at the former Fort Victoria Pier near Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight.
Five four-bedroom houses could also be built on suspended rafts on land in front of the pier.
The proposals - which are part of the Westhill Beach development - have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.
The pier sits next to the Grade II listed Fort Victoria and was formerly used as part of the military operation there.
West Sussex Archaeology has said the pier is of "great significance" as a surviving example of late 19th century military installation.
The pier, its tramlines and ancillary structures were used to move, store and load marine mines, but the site was partially dismantled once the military use stopped.
In the mid-80s, it became part of a small boat-building yard but following the redevelopment of the area into a tourism destination in the late 90s, it has been untouched.
West Sussex Archaeology said its significance reduced due to partial demolition and its poor condition following considerable erosion.
The new plans, which have been tabled by Miles Blamire, aim to invigorate the area.
A public consultation on the proposals will close on 16 May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
