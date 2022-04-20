Covid: New Forest and Hampshire County Show to return
- Published
An agricultural show will return after it was cancelled two years in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The New Forest and Hampshire County Show will return to the New Park showground, near Brockenhurst, from 26 to 28 July.
The event, run by 500 volunteers, attracts more than 90,000 visitors each year.
It features equestrian classes, livestock competitions, horticultural displays and dozens of trade stands.
Animals on show include cattle, sheep, poultry, rabbits and honey bees.
The event was first held in 1920 as a one-day event at Marley House in Netley Marsh and would have marked its 100th anniversary in 2020.
In a social media post organisers have confirmed it will return this year and will run each day from 08:00 to 18:30 BST.
