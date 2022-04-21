Isle of Wight police say anti-social behaviour 'relentless' in Newport
- Published
Police have been given special powers to tackle "relentless" anti-social behaviour (ASB) in a town centre.
Officers on the Isle of Wight said children in Newport had recently thrown rocks at pedestrians from the roof of a car park, set off the fire alarm at the cinema and climbed onto buildings.
A Section 34 dispersal order was imposed on Wednesday night and will stay in place for 48 hours.
Police said they had dealt with several "nasty" assaults over the Easter break.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers on the island were working overtime and carrying out extra patrols to assist with the dispersal order.
On its Facebook page, it said it was working to "combat the relentless youth ASB, violence, damage and trespass on a daily basis in town".
On Wednesday, it said a group of girls set the Cineworld fire alarm off twice "for no reason", leading to the evacuation of the whole complex.
Officers had also been called six times recently to deal with youths throwing rocks off the roof of the multi-storey car park onto pedestrians below.
Police said the anti-social behaviour is a recurring issue and they suspect it involves the same group of youths targeting the same locations.
'Not a playground'
The force added officers had dealt with "several nasty assaults" in Victoria Recreation Ground and Nineacres field over the past few days, and been called to youths climbing the roofs of buildings in Scarrots Lane.
"We will be robustly dealing with any individuals we believe are causing ASB and directing them under the dispersal to leave the town immediately," it said.
"If they fail to do so they are removed to their home address. We are carrying out home visits with these youths and continue and work with them to manage this problem. We will also arrest if the grounds exist.
"The town isn't a playground for the holidays so please make sure you know where your children are."
To date a 14-year-old boy from Newport and a 15-year-old boy from Ryde have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted by a group of youths on 11 April.
They were bailed until 10 May while enquiries continue.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.