Isle of Wight tribute festival: Refunds offered after event scrapped
Ticket refunds will be offered for a scrapped music event intended as a tribute to the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival, organisers have said.
The Experience 1970 festival was planned for September at the same location as the legendary gathering.
It said it was ceasing trading with "massive losses" after a dispute with the landowner.
A statement said the company would offer refunds, having previously said it would not.
The festival was originally intended to be held in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival in August 1970 at Afton Down, near Freshwater, attracted an estimated 600,000 people.
Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Joni Mitchell, The Who, Sly and the Family Stone and Joan Baez were among the performers.
It descended into chaos after crowds tore down fences in protest at being charged £3 a ticket and the island did not host another rock festival until the event was revived in Newport in 2002.
Experience 1970 had previously said it was planning to "return to the iconic original island site to mark the anniversary with a celebratory weekend fest".
Its website said artists taking part included Ten Years Later, The Moody Blues' John Lodge, Jacqui MacShee's Pentangle, as well as tribute acts The Doors Alive and Total Who.
Tickets had been selling for £180 for the three-day event. Organisers said anyone who had bought a ticket could apply for a refund.
