Portsmouth Royal Navy base marks Queen's 96th birthday
- Published
The Royal Navy has celebrated The Queen's 96th birthday by dressing up ships in Portsmouth to mark the occasion.
Aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales and destroyer HMS Diamond were all decorated.
A 21-gun salute was also held to mark the day at the Gun Battery on the South Railway Jetty at HM Naval Base Portsmouth by the Close Range Team.
The Queen has marked her day privately at Sandringham in Norfolk.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.