Portsmouth Royal Navy base marks Queen's 96th birthday

Other salutes and celebrations are set to be held on The Queen's official birthday in June

The Royal Navy has celebrated The Queen's 96th birthday by dressing up ships in Portsmouth to mark the occasion.

Aircraft carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales and destroyer HMS Diamond were all decorated.

A 21-gun salute was also held to mark the day at the Gun Battery on the South Railway Jetty at HM Naval Base Portsmouth by the Close Range Team.

The Queen has marked her day privately at Sandringham in Norfolk.

Ships at HM Naval Base Portsmouth were decorated to celebrate
The Queen is due to mark her Platinum Jubilee later this year
The prime minister Boris Johnson paid a "heartfelt tribute" to The Queen's "70 years of dedicated and faultless service to our country and the Commonwealth"

