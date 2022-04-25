Former RAF manager from Gosport back from malaria mission
A former RAF logistics manager is home after delivering 28,000 mosquito nets to communities in Papua New Guinea.
Siobhain Cole, from Gosport, Hampshire, and her Canadian pilot husband Ryan weaved their way across the country, stopping at 20 rural air strips.
It is thought at least 384 isolated communities received mosquito nets.
The couple work for the Mission Aviation Fellowship, a Christian organization that delivers supplies and services to isolated communities.
The mission was in partnership with Rotarians Against Malaria and coincides with World Malaria Day.
Deaths from malaria have declined in the country in recent years, but it is still thought to have the highest incidence of the mosquito-borne disease in the Asia-Pacific region.
