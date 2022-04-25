Former RAF manager from Gosport back from malaria mission

MAF
The deliveries were made in partnership between the Mission Aviation Fellowship and Rotarians Against Malaria

A former RAF logistics manager is home after delivering 28,000 mosquito nets to communities in Papua New Guinea.

Siobhain Cole, from Gosport, Hampshire, and her Canadian pilot husband Ryan weaved their way across the country, stopping at 20 rural air strips.

It is thought at least 384 isolated communities received mosquito nets.

The couple work for the Mission Aviation Fellowship, a Christian organization that delivers supplies and services to isolated communities.

The mission was in partnership with Rotarians Against Malaria and coincides with World Malaria Day.

Deaths from malaria have declined in the country in recent years, but it is still thought to have the highest incidence of the mosquito-borne disease in the Asia-Pacific region.

MAF
Ryan Cole has been a pilot for 14 years and flew a Cessna Caravan aircraft on the mission
MAF
"Many people walk a couple of days to reach their closest air strip," Siobhain Cole said
MAF
The whole community gets involved when the Cessna lands and drops off its cargo
MAF
Former RAF logistics manager and one-time Gosport resident Mrs Cole said: "Out here it's either fly or walk"
MAF
After the nets were dropped at the airstrips RAM workers trekked deeper into the mountains to reach 32 rural health clinics
MAF
MAF routinely delivers food, medicine, building materials and education supplies across 168 rural locations in Papua New Guinea

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics