Southampton marathon: Thousands of runners take on city's races
More than 8,000 runners have taken part in a number of races in Southampton.
The events on Sunday morning saw runners take to the city's streets for a marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k distances.
The 26.2-mile (42km) marathon covered two laps around the city, taking in the docks, Itchen Bridge, Weston Shore and St Mary's Stadium.
The first marathon runner across the finish line was Chris Mcgurk with a time of two hours 30 minutes.
Victoria Walls was the first woman to finish the marathon in three hours and four minutes.
Organiser, Chris Rees said "It is such a celebrated milestone in the city's calendar, and it was hugely emotional seeing the thousands of runners at the start line.
"This year has been particularly poignant, as Southampton bids to become UK City of Culture 2025. The marathon provides a real moment for the community, and brings new people to the city to experience what a vibrant and amazing city Southampton is."
In 2020 the event was cancelled, while in 2021 it was held in September with numbers reduced to 6,000 runners.
Southampton started hosting an annual half marathon in April 2015 it grew to a full marathon in April 2017. Previously the last full marathon was hosted in the city in 1984.
