Police constable faces disciplinary charges over domestic abuse cases
- Published
A police constable lied to his superiors about his handling of two domestic violence incidents, a tribunal has heard.
PC Edward Greevy, who was based at Southampton, is accused of not followed correct procedures during the cases.
In one instance the disciplinary panel heard he failed to check a baby for possible injuries.
The tribunal was told Mr Greevy has dyslexia which affects his "working memory".
Stephen Morley, representing Hampshire Constabulary, told the disciplinary hearing being held at the force's headquarters in Eastleigh that in the first incident on May 6, 2020, Mr Greevy was called to a report of a woman being assaulted by her partner.
There was a counter allegation by the partner that the woman had thrown an ashtray at him.
He said Mr Greevy did not appear to take the counter-allegation seriously, and only briefly checked on a baby as the man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
In the second incident, he attended a woman who alleged she had been slapped by her brother.
Mr Morley said Mr Greevy had made up answers on a form he was required to fill in after the incident.
He said: "This is not just poor performance, it's dishonest."
Mr Greevy denies dishonesty or that his performance amounted to gross misconduct.
The hearing continues.
