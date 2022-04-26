Fareham attack: Man admits raping woman on footbridge
- Published
A man has admitted raping a woman in a "shocking" attack on a footbridge.
Hampshire Constabulary said the woman was threatened before being assaulted by the stranger in the early hours of 19 March close to Fareham train station.
John Horne appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where he admitted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 39-year-old, of Broadacre Place in Fareham, was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on 25 May.
'Huge impact'
Police said the woman was approached after leaving the Slug and Lettuce pub in the town at about 01:00 GMT.
Speaking after the guilty plea, Det Ch Insp Roger Wood said: "This was a shocking incident which will forever have an impact on this woman's life.
"Her courage and support throughout this investigation has ensured the conviction of a very dangerous man.
"This crime also had a huge impact on the local community. I hope the conviction provides some reassurance to residents that we will do everything in our power to investigate these types of incidents thoroughly and bring those responsible to justice."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.