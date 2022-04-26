Three arrests over sudden death of man in Shanklin
A man and two women have been arrested after the sudden death of a man.
Police were called to a home on St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight, after reports of an altercation shortly after 22:10 BST on Monday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a man, found with serious injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force has not yet given details of what the man, aged 36, and two women aged 29 and 52, have been arrested on suspicion of.
A spokeswoman for the force said: "Officers remain at the scene and inquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing."
