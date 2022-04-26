Island reservoir homes scheme finally gets green light
- Published
Four years after plans were first submitted, the go-ahead has finally been given to build 146 new homes on a former reservoir in the Isle of Wight.
The development of the Somerton site has been controversial because of fears about the scheme's viability and the affordability of the houses.
Cowes Town Council, the nearby cemetery and local medical centre also raised concerns.
But the Isle of Wight Council has ruled the project can go ahead.
Heartwood Homes wants to transform the old reservoir and fishing lake into a development of 72 apartments, 28 houses and 44 assisted living units.
An existing property at the site on Newport Road, Cowes, would have to be demolished to allow the development to go ahead, the council said.
Isle of Wight Council feared the challenge of building on the site would prevent the developer from fulfilling its required 35 per cent affordable housing contribution.
However, in line with national guidelines, the council agreed it was prepared to allow only 10 per cent affordable housing on-site as other specialist accommodation was proposed.
The development would also house a gym, swimming pool, restaurant, function spaces and communal seating.
The homes would benefit from underground parking and the council has specified a minimum 25 per cent of car parking spaces be fitted with electric charging points.
At a full council meeting on the island on Tuesday concerns were raised about increased transport and drainage surrounding the proposed development.
Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox, who has lived in the area for 58 years, said she was appalled that Southern Water had not raised drainage as an issue and that nearby ancient woodland was frequently flooded.
But after four years of debate, the proposed development was granted permission with various conditions attached.
They included a memorial plaque in recognition of the tollgate cottage which will have to be demolished to make way for the development.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.