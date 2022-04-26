Alton stabbing: Man accused of murdering his former babysitter
- Published
A man accused of murdering a woman who babysat him as a child did so while robbing her of money and drugs, a trial has heard.
The body of Bonnie Harwood, 47, was found at a house in Aldersey Fields in Alton, Hampshire, on 10 October.
Matthew Reynolds, 32, of Pound Gate, Alton, denied murder at Winchester Crown Court.
The prosecution said he was a drug addict in debt and was in a "state of turmoil" on the day of the attack.
Mr Reynolds told the jury he had known Ms Harwood since he was a boy.
He added: "We used to go camping together and she would babysit and we would go to London together."
'Financial difficulties'
But the prosecution claims he stabbed Ms Harwood multiple times in the robbery before leaving her to bleed to death.
James Newton-Price QC told the court Mr Reynolds had attempted to set up credit cards and bank accounts in his mother's name because of his financial difficulties.
He said the amateur beekeeper had also sold his hives and honey to raise money after losing his job at a builder's yard.
Ms Harwood, who used a mobility scooter to get around, was also a drug user and sold heroin.
Giving evidence, Reynolds said she once had a nose bleed, which caused him to get blood on his shoes and clothes.
He said he started using heroin at 14 years old, and later went on to take crack cocaine, visiting Ms Harwood "practically every day" to swap crack cocaine for heroin.
He denied killing her, claiming he was in her flat on the night before she died "to get two deals of heroin for smoking for two of my friends" and that she later called him asking for £20 of crack cocaine.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.