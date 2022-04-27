Sophie Fairall: MPs debate childhood cancer in Stubbington girl's memory
- Published
A parliamentary debate has taken place in memory of a 10-year-old girl who died from cancer.
Sophie Fairall, from Stubbington, Hampshire, was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue cancer in September 2020 and died a year later.
She made a bucket list, which included cooking with Gordon Ramsay, but also raised thousands of pounds to improve conditions for children in hospital.
The House of Commons debate was about improving childhood cancer outcomes.
Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage, leading the debate, told the Commons Sophie's list "included lots of fabulous things" such as having a pair of high heels and cooking with Ramsay.
"But Sophie's list was very special because she also wished for improvements in the way that we look after others who are in the same position as herself," she said.
Sophie wanted more play specialists in hospitals, and better hospital food for children and for the parents who often did not get to eat.
She asked for a new "childhood cancer mission" to bring together the "brightest and the best" to change things for the better.
Health minister Maria Caulfield said she would meet with Dame Caroline to discuss the issue further.
She said the government was "working extremely hard" to improve hospital food following an independent review led by celebrity chef Prue Leith.
She also said the government's 10-year cancer strategy sought to tackle many of the issues raised.
Sophie's mother Charlotte attended the debate and told the BBC it was a chance for all parties to "come together to finally make a difference".
She added: "I know that [Sophie] would be right behind me. She's given me the strength to do this but it's not easy, but I know she would be willing me on, wanting me to do this."
The Fairall family drew up a bucket list with Sophie when her "aggressive" cancer - rhabdomyosarcoma - returned and she decided not to have further chemotherapy.
She appeared on ITV's This Morning show, spent a day working in a supermarket, and received video messages from footballers Mason Mount and Jack Grealish.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.