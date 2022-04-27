Hampshire surfer blames contaminated water for illness
A surfer who fell ill for eight months believes swallowing contaminated seawater while out on the waves was to blame for his illness.
Willie Beavis, from Lymington, Hampshire, contracted Giardiasis after surfing off Barton Beach in 2020.
He said he was told the disease could only have been contracted from contaminated water.
But both Southern Water and Wessex Water said there were no discharges of untreated sewage at that time.
The 45-year-old's story has been highlighted by Surfers Against Sewage in its latest campaign to draw attention to seawater quality.
Mr Beavis, who is a professional yachtsman, fell ill with sickness and diarrhoea, caused by the Giardia parasite, a few days after surfing near his home town in November 2020.
He contacted his GP who prescribed antibiotics.
However his illness continued and he was eventually referred to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).
Mr Beavis contacted both Southern Water and Wessex Water and said he received letters from both stating there had been no discharges of untreated sewage in the area at the time.
They also said Barton Beach fell outside of their regions.
Wessex Water suggested the yachtsman may have caught Giardiasis from food.
But Mr Beavis said his consultant at LSHTM told him faecal contamination of water was "overwhelmingly the cause of infection".
In a statement, Southern Water said: "The beaches in the UK now have the highest quality water since records began - 78 of the 83 beaches in our area are 'excellent' or 'good', according to the government's ratings."
Wessex Water has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.
Hugo Tagholm, chief executive of Surfers Against Sewage, said: "When I go for a surf, my son goes for a swim or anyone takes time to enjoy the UK's blue spaces, we shouldn't have to do this with the risk of getting sick from sewage hanging over us."
Mr Beavis added: "Surfers Against Sewage have been banging the same drum for over 30 years, it affects everybody - kite surfers, paddleboarders, kayakers. The sea is a lot busier now than it ever used to be."
