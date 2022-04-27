Women released in Shanklin murder investigation
- Published
Two women arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died have been released without charge.
The pair, aged 29 and 52, were detained after police were called to a home on St John's Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight, after reports of an altercation late on Monday.
A man in his 50s was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead.
A 36-year-old man who was also arrested remains in hospital with injuries sustained at the time, police said.
Supt Jim Pegler, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "The investigation into this death remains ongoing, and you can expect to see a continued police presence at the scene in St Johns Road and the surrounding area as officers conduct their enquiries.
"I would like to reiterate that we believe this to be an isolated and contained incident with no wider risk to the public."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.