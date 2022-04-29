A34 southbound: Delay warning over two-lorry crash near Winchester
A crash involving two lorries shut a main route in the early hours.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A34 southbound near Winchester shortly after 03:40 BST.
Police said another lorry and a car were damaged by debris from the crash - the driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
The road was closed between the A303 Bullington Interchange and the A33 near Winchester, one lane reopened shortly after 07:00.
The #A34 southbound between the #A272 and #A33 near #Winchester is now open. 1 lane remains closed to clear a spillage. pic.twitter.com/Lqf9Ov2brH— National Highways: South-East (@HighwaysSEAST) April 29, 2022
Drivers have been urged to allow extra journey time, re-route or delay their journey.
Hampshire Constabulary said no-one was injured.
Highways England said it hoped to reopen the carriageway fully by 14:00.
