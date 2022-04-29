A34 southbound: Delay warning over two-lorry crash near Winchester

Police said the crash involving two lorries happened in the early hours

A crash involving two lorries shut a main route in the early hours.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A34 southbound near Winchester shortly after 03:40 BST.

Police said another lorry and a car were damaged by debris from the crash - the driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The road was closed between the A303 Bullington Interchange and the A33 near Winchester, one lane reopened shortly after 07:00.

Drivers have been urged to allow extra journey time, re-route or delay their journey.

Hampshire Constabulary said no-one was injured.

Highways England said it hoped to reopen the carriageway fully by 14:00.

