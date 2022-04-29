Basingstoke man sentenced after gun causes evacuation of homes

BBC Sport
Properties were evacuated as specialist officers searched a house in Penny Black Lane in Basingstoke

A man whose possession of a gun led to police evacuating his neighbours' homes has been given a suspended sentence.

Counter terrorism officers and a bomb disposal unit were sent to Penny Black Lane in Basingstoke on 9 September.

Simon Tustain, 26, was arrested and has now been found guilty after a trial at Winchester Crown Court of possessing a firearm without a certificate.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, as well as 150 hours of unpaid work.

Tustain was also issued with a forfeiture and destruction order for the weapon involved - a pepper box pistol.

He will have to undertake 15 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a £156 victim surcharge.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics