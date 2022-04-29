Scott Cooper: Four murder conspiracy suspects released
Four men, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the death of a man at a flat on the Isle of Wight, have been released.
The body of Scott Cooper, 33, was found in George Street, Ryde, on 4 January.
Four men, aged 25, 28, 29 and 41, were released and will face no further action over the conspiracy offence, police said.
Piers Brazier, 38, of George Street, Ryde, has been charged with murder and is next due in court in May.
The 28 and 29-year old men had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 29-year-old has now been released and will face no further action in relation to this offence, and the 28-year-old remains on bail until 5 July.
