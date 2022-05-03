Southampton: Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing road
A woman has died after she was hit by a car while crossing a dual carriageway.
Police said the woman, 45, was struck by a black Audi 4 driven by a 51-year-old man in Bitterne Road West, Southampton, on Monday at 22:00 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary said she was understood to have been at a nearby BP garage beforehand.
The force is urging witnesses, including people who may have seen the Audi in the area, and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
No arrests have been made.
