Alresford: Pair of swans found shot dead on river footpath
- Published
A pair of swans have been found shot dead on a riverbank.
The birds were discovered on a footpath near the eel house on the river Arle in Alresford, Hampshire, on Monday.
Hart Wildlife Rescue said it was initially thought the pair died from avian flu, but they had actually been "brutally killed with an air weapon".
The charity said other birds including wood pigeons and a mallard duck were also found near the swans with pellet wounds from an air gun.
Warning: This story contains a graphic image that some readers may find upsetting.
The charity said the male and female pair each "had multiple pellets in their head and neck".
Paul Reynolds, hospital manager at the charity, said: "We were horrified by what we found.
"The initial fear was that it was avian influenza but to learn that they had been killed pointlessly with an air weapon was really shocking."
Hampshire Constabulary said it was investigating.
Intentionally killing or injuring a swan is a criminal offence punishable with up to six months in jail and an unlimited fine.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.