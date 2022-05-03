Man charged with rape after Portsmouth nightclub attack
- Published
A man has been charged with rape after a 20-year-old woman was attacked in a nightclub.
The woman was in Astoria nightclub in Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth when she was assaulted between 02:00 and 03:00 BST on Saturday.
Ethan Barr, 24, from Bearsted in Kent, appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday, charged with rape.
He is due to appear before the same court on 30 May, Hampshire Constabulary confirmed.
