Shanklin house death: Man, 36, released in murder investigation
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a man following a fight at a house has been released.
David Johns, 55, was found with serious injuries at the home in St Johns Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight on 25 April. He died at the scene.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 36-year-old man who was held had been released on conditional bail until 23 May.
Two women who were arrested on suspicion of murder were previously released without charge.
In a tribute issued through Hampshire police, Mr Johns's family said he was a "great dad, grandad and brother".
Police appealed for information and said the local community should not speculate on the circumstances surrounding Mr Johns's death.
