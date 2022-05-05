Isle of Wight set to bring two-week half-term back
- Published
A two-week long half-term break is set to make a comeback for schools on the Isle of Wight.
Under the plan, the October break will be extended by one week and the summer break shortened by a week.
Isle of Wight Council said it comes after a consultation showed the majority of islanders were in favour of the fortnight autumn break.
It is set to be approved at a cabinet meeting on 12 May and would start in the 2023/24 academic year.
Islanders were given three options for the half-term break - extend it to two-weeks or one and a half-weeks, or stick with the current single week.
Isle of Wight Council said it had 3,250 responses, "with the majority (57%) indicating a preference for an extended autumn half term holiday".
The council previously brought in the two-week October half term from the 2019/20 academic year. It reverted to a one-week half term for this year.
Many who responded to the consultation said the change would help them as they were in seasonal jobs on the island, others said it would allow a family holiday during off-peak times.
The change does not come in for academies and free schools which currently have the power to set their own term dates.
If the new dates are agreed, the 2023/24 term dates would be:
•Autumn term 2023: 1 September 2023 to 19 December, with half-term from 23 October to 3 November
•Spring term 2024: 2 January 2024 to 28 March 2024, with half-term from 12 February to 16 February
•Summer term 2024: 15 April to 26 July, with half-term from 27 May to 31 May
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.