Elections 2022: Labour control Southampton City Council
Labour have taken back control of Southampton City Council after they lost it to the Conservatives last year.
The Tories lost four seats, three to Labour and one to the Liberal Democrats, who won a seat in the city for the first time after 11 years.
The four seats that Labour gained mean the party is now in control of the council, with a total of 26 seats.
There were no major changes across the rest of Hampshire but some councils will declare on Friday afternoon.
Councillor Satvir Kaur, the new Labour leader on Southampton City Council, said the cost of living crisis and a rise in crime across the city were the key factors behind the results.
'Dissipated trust'
She said city residents were struggling with rising costs and the stories she heard on the doorstep were "heart-breaking".
"They want the government to do more and feel as that they can, but they are choosing not to. The trust in Boris Johnson has completely dissipated," she said.
Ms Kaur also said residents were concerned about crime, especially anti-social behaviour and drug use.
"Hampshire lost 700 police officers in recent years and we haven't had that back and crime is really high and people do not feel safe and feel it has got worse under this Conservative government and PCC," she added.
Tories' losses mean that councillors Steven Galton, who was cabinet member for environment, and Rob Harwood, who was cabinet member for customer service and transformation, have both lost their seats.
Conservative leader Daniel Fitzhenry said his team did the best it could to help Southampton residents.
He also said he believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still the "right man" to lead the Conservatives.
The Liberal Democrats retained control of Eastleigh Borough Council while the Conservatives held Fareham Borough Council and Rushmoor Borough Council.
Meanwhile, there have been no changes in Hart and Portsmouth, where no parties hold a majority on the councils.
However, in Portsmouth the Liberal Democrats - which remain in control of the authority- gained two seats, holding now 17 of the 42 seats on the council. The Conservatives lost four seats and now hold a total of 13 while Labour gained two seats holding a total of nine. Three of the 42 seats are instead held by Portsmouth Independent Party.
Councils in Basingstoke, Gosport, Havant and Winchester will declare on Friday.
