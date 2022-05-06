Basingstoke fire: People ignore cordon to film house blaze on phones
A fire chief has criticised people who crossed a cordon so they could film a house fire on their phones.
Someone also cut off a water supply being used to tackle the blaze in Basingstoke, the fire service said.
The fire broke out when batteries from a charging e-scooter bike caught alight in the kitchen on Thursday.
The house in Chivers Close was completely gutted but no-one was injured. Whoever turned off the hydrant "put lives at risk", crews added.
Group manager Ryan Thurman said: "Thankfully the pump operator quickly saw that she had lost her supply, but that action could have been very significant and was utterly irresponsible."
He added: "We put cordons in place to keep you safe and to allow our firefighters the space they need to be able to do their jobs.
"While the vast majority of people respected that, we did see people crossing the cordons in order to film what was happening."
