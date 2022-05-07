Southampton Hospital hawk goes missing after GPS tracker fails
A hawk used by a hospital to control pigeon numbers has gone missing after its tracker device failed.
Southampton Hospital use Freddie the Harris's hawk to keep the bird numbers down around its campus as they can present a health hazard to patients.
But it said the bird of prey failed to return to his keeper's home in Fareham, Hampshire "after work" on Thursday.
Keeper Andy Crowle said the four-year-old "could be anywhere" after the GPS system malfunctioned.
There have been various potential sightings of the bird, including at the municipal golf course and at the university.
Mr Crowle, owner of The Urban Wings Falconry service, said the hawk did not have good homing skills but he was hopeful of a return to the hospital because "it is such a big site".
But he added: "He's not trained to kill, so he's not a good hunter but he may have found a mouse."
Mr Crowle asked people not to feed the hawk if they did see it "because he would not return if he was not hungry".
It is not the first time Freddie has gone missing, having flown off for a couple of days six months ago.
"Normally I can find him because he's fitted with a GPS tracker, but this time it's malfunctioned, he could be anywhere," Mr Crowle said.
He added that pigeons were a danger to patients as their droppings can cause pneumonia.
He said birds of prey are regularly used by Bournemouth Hospital to control bird numbers at its campus and by Southampton City Council and Red Funnel, which runs the Isle of Wight ferry service.
