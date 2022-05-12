Winchester College criticised for "immoral" swans removal
The removal of a pair of swans and their nest from a riverbank by a leading public school was "wicked and immoral", local residents have claimed.
Winchester College removed the nesting birds from the Itchen Navigation, which it said were causing "anxiety" among members of the public.
Conservationists and residents said the move was unnecessary.
Hampshire Constabulary said, following an investigation, it was satisfied that no wildlife crime had been committed.
The college said it had removed the pair of swans from its land earlier this month after members of the public had reported "threatened or attacked" by the male.
"This operation has now been successfully completed by professionals, and both swans have been moved under licence to an approved alternative habitat," it added.
'People are fuming'
Keith Betton, Hampshire's county recorder of birds, said he had been made aware of "interactions" between the swans and some students and staff.
"Its a real shame to have wildlife moved to accommodate people. It's very rare to find swans becoming aggressive unless their space is invaded."
Esme Holding who regularly walks her dog along the path near Wharf Hill said she "stood there crying" when she saw the swans, who were incubating a clutch of eggs, had been removed.
"It's all a bit grotesque, wicked and immoral. I've never been hissed at or attacked - there is minimal danger."
Local resident Marina Rowlandson said she had "never seen any problems" with the birds.
"People are fuming. It's the swans' area, people can just walk past and avoid them."
The school said it "cares deeply about its custodianship of the natural environment".
It did not comment when asked about the actions of its staff and pupils.
Hampshire police said it had investigated reports from the public about "possible wildlife crimes".
"Our officers have conducted a thorough investigation and are now satisfied that this was all carried out in accordance to the relevant licence conditions and that no criminal offences have taken place."
