UK City of Culture: Southampton welcomes 2025 judges
- Published
Southampton will welcome the UK City of Culture 2025 judges later.
The panel are set to tour the city centre and the St Mary's, Millbrook and Weston areas on foot and by boat, bus and car.
The visit will see them meet local community groups, artists and businesses who are supporting the bid.
The city is competing against Wrexham, Bradford and County Durham. The winner will be announced in Coventry, the current title holder, in late May.
During their visit the panel will enjoy lunch prepared by Southampton's MasterChef winner and SO25 UK City of Culture chair Shelina Permalloo at City College.
Embroidered table runners have been created by the city's Women Integration Group for the lunch.
The visit will also see them call in at St Mary's Football Stadium.
With a capacity of 32,384, the home of Southampton FC is currently the largest football stadium outside London in the south of England.
During their boat tour, 700 schoolchildren will line up to greet the judges from Weston Shore.
Bid director Claire Whitaker said: "If we are chosen to be UK City of Culture, we stand ready to deliver.
"Southampton has the will, the support and the commitment to make it happen here."
If Southampton is chosen it plans to host an opening celebration on land, sea and air in May 2025.
UK City of Culture is a competition run by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport every four years.
The winner holds the title for one year.
Previous title-holders include Derry-Londonderry in 2013 and Hull in 2017.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.