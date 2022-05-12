Portsmouth dock worker charged with attempted drug importation
A dock worker has been arrested and charged with attempting to import drugs into the UK.
Michael Jordan, of London Road, Portsmouth, was detained by the National Crime Agency (NCA) at his home on Tuesday.
After questioning, the 44-year-old was charged with conspiring to import Class A drugs and will appear before Portsmouth magistrates on Thursday.
It follows an NCA investigation into alleged corrupt activity at the port.
The investigation was triggered by a seizure of 1.1 tonnes of cocaine in the Netherlands last month, which officers suspected was on its way to the UK.
Two people have already been charged with the same offence.
Michael Butcher, 65, from Victory Avenue, Waterlooville, and Clayton Harwood, 55, from St Davids Road, Southsea, were arrested on 30 April.
They are next due before Portsmouth Crown Court on 30 May.
Adrian Barnard, NCA Senior Investigating Officer, said: "We know that criminal gangs target insiders within ports and airports for their knowledge and access.
"While it is rare, when it happens it represents a disproportionately large threat, which is why it is such a focus for the NCA and our partners in law enforcement and the private sector."
