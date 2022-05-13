Men sentenced after Southampton lecturer attack
- Published
Two men have been jailed following a "cowardly, bullying and racially-motivated attack" on a university lecturer.
Chinese national Peng Wang, 38, was jogging in Vosper Road, Southampton, on 23 February last year when he was "beaten to the ground".
Ricky Goodman, 36, and Rory Marshall, 24, both from Southampton, have been sentenced to 13 and nine months in prison respectively.
The attack was described as "shocking".
Mr Wang was running when he heard abusive shouting from a passing car, which made reference to his nationality and told him to "go back to your country", Southampton Crown Court was told.
He shouted back and continued his run. But the four men in the car - including Goodman and Marshall - drove around the area and "ambushed and confronted" him.
The father-of one, who teaches financial management at the University of Southampton, was "beaten to the ground" and remembered "at least six blows from fist or feet".
He was left with a bloody nose and split lip as the men ran away.
The court heard Marshall was driving the car and was the first to punch Mr Wang, while Goodman was the one who shouted the racially-motivated remark.
Defending Goodman, Simon Walter said the incident was "spontaneous" and "short-lived" and no weapons were used.
David Jinkins, who defended Marshall, said the offences "were significantly out of character" for the 24-year-old.
Christopher Parker QC said the "shocking" and "unprovoked" incident" was a "cowardly and bullying" assault, which in the case of Goodman was also "racially motivated".
After a trial Goodman, of Windermere Avenue, was found guilty of a racially-aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm, while Marshall, of William Macleod Way, was convicted of an assault causing actual bodily harm.
Marshall also admitted having two offensive weapons, a baseball bat and knuckle-duster, which were in his car but not used in the attack.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.